North East ISD switches to virtual learning for Monday due to weather conditions as snow is expected

A decision based on the weather led to the district canceling in-person school. Teachers will work remotely and students will work asynchronously, the district said.

SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District said it's been monitoring local weather reports carefully and has determined that in-person school will not take place on Monday, February 15. However, there will still be school thanks to technology.

The district will instead transition to virtual learning. In a statement from NEISD's spokesperson, Aubrey Mika Chancellor, she said: "Teachers will work remotely and students will work asynchronously. That way, we will not need to use an existing student/staff holiday to make up the day."

For more information on any other changes, check the district's website, social media platforms and keep watching KENS 5.

As KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles reported, the winter weather is expected to bring snow to our area later tonight and overnight into Monday. A winter storm warning encompassing all of south Texas remains in effect until noon on Monday.

This means sleet, freezing rain, snow or blowing snow will be possible for your area. Stay home if you can! There have been multiple reports of icy spots on bridges and overpasses in and around San Antonio late Saturday and Sunday morning.

On Sunday, expect widespread travel issues as a winter storm moves over Texas. Sleet and freezing rain will increase after midday on Sunday. Up to two-tenths of an inch of ice is possible for parts of south Texas, especially over the Hill Country. This may lead to downed tree limbs and power outages.

Sleet and freezing rain will then transition to snow late Sunday night heading into Monday morning. Snow totals of one to four inches is possible, with isolated higher amounts of up to six inches. Snow may cover icy spots on roads, bridges and overpasses.