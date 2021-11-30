MUST SEE: Sunrise over San Antonio

KENS 5 Eyewitnesses sent us several pictures of the sunrise. KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles said it was one of the top 10 sunrises he's seen in a while.

SAN ANTONIO — On the last day of November, Mother Nature shared a gorgeous gift with San Antonio. If you watched the sunrise, you know what we're talking about.

A spectacular sky over the Alamo City led many KENS 5 Eyewitnesses to send us their photos. From people on their way to school, like Aaliyah Calhoun, who shared her shot from the west side near Loop 410 of the "pink-bluish clouds" as she described to Brian Yanik's shot of the sun coming up over Mireles Elementary outside of Loop 1604 on the northwest side – we received tons of shots of people pointing out what a beautiful morning it was.

KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles pointed it out during his 6:30 a.m. forecast on KENS 5 Eyewitness News This Morning that it was one of the top 10 sunrises he's seen in a while. He started off his weather report with a shot from the KENS 5 Towercam showing a tri-colored picturesque scene over the city.

Mark Monroe sent us a shot of the sunrise from near Sandra Day O'Connor High School showing trees against the glowing sky.

Deborah Renneker shared her picture of an orange, cloudy scene near Mud Creek Park on the northside, down the street from Driscoll Middle School. She wrote in her post that it was a "beautiful way to start the day."

Waking up to the beautiful hues of heaven! Have a blessed one because YOU CAN!! pic.twitter.com/TYISmSBbf4 — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) November 30, 2021