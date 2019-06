SAN ANTONIO — More than 50,000 are without power through San Antonio as storms moved throughout the city Thursday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for San Antonio, Lackland Air Force Base, and Kirby around 5 p.m. Storms brought heavy gusts and hail to the San Antonio area just north of downtown.

CPS Energy says they have crews throughout the city working to restore power, but warn that the process could take some time due to lightning strikes in this storm.

View CPS Outage Map here

