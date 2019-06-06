SAN ANTONIO — More than 18,000 are still without power through San Antonio this morning following a number of storms that moved throughout the city Thursday afternoon.

That number is down from the 50,000 customers that were without power at the height of the storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for San Antonio, Lackland Air Force Base, and Kirby around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Storms brought heavy gusts and hail to the San Antonio area just north of downtown.

CPS Energy crews have been working since Thursday night to restore power throughout the city.

