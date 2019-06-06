SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 17,680 customers are still without power through San Antonio Friday afternoon following a number of storms that moved throughout the city Thursday.

That number is down from the 50,000 customers that were without power at the height of the storms.

The City of Alamo Heights says that 229,723 customers experienced either a momentary or sustained outage during this storm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for San Antonio, Lackland Air Force Base, and Kirby around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Storms brought heavy gusts and hail to the San Antonio area just north of downtown.

CPS Energy crews have been working since Thursday night to restore power throughout the city.

View CPS Outage Map here

Additionally, the City of San Antonio's Transportation and Capital Improvements Department says 172 traffic signals were affected by the storm. Only 16 remain disabled as of 11:00 a.m. Friday morning.

RELATED: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in San Antonio