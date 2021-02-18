Make sure to use safe heat sources to warm your home

Carbon Monoxide has the potential to build up. You want to make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As Texas residents continue to scour for various heat sources in a time of power outages, people are using their creative juices to stay warm.

Depending on where you live, you may be going on day three without power or are experiencing constant rolling outages. Attempts to stay warm during this time can be dangerous if you are not using your heat sources correctly.

“I heard someone say the other day someone was going to sleep in their car. We don’t want to sleep in the vehicle with the car running. That’s a carbon monoxide concern. So anytime you have combustion, you have potential with carbon monoxide release. Especially things like charcoal, especially things like gasoline engines, you have the potential to have carbon monoxide reach unsafe levels," said Bryan Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett.

When it’s cold, carbon monoxide has the potential to lay low and build up. You want to make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector. If you’re using a generator, you also want it outside of your house.

“If you’re just plugging that generator into an extension cord for example, you want to make sure that it’s far enough from your house that it’s not drafting fumes into your home," said Burnett.

As for other supplemental heat sources like space heaters and ovens, you want to use them for what they were designed for.

If you are heating your home to stay warm, avoid hazards like fire or carbon monoxide poisoning:



🔸 NEVER use a charcoal grill, stove or oven to heat your home.

🔸 Regularly circulate fresh air in your rooms.

🔸 Keep heaters 3 ft. from other items.



More: https://t.co/h9LR5JKN8J pic.twitter.com/XoJ6kPNI6E — Readygov (@Readygov) February 17, 2021

“If you are using space heaters, make sure the space heaters are rated for the size of the voltage, ampage you have. Don’t put them on extension cords. Don’t run multiple. If you’re using a stove, just be mindful that that’s not designed to heat your home so small burst, use it short term while you’re there with it,” said Burnett.

If you are using your fireplace, make sure your flue is open and that your chimney goes all the way through the roof

“Make sure you’re burning the right kind of fuel in there, and make sure you close the grate or use a screen to keep the embers and the sparks inside the fireplace and to keep little hands out of the fire,” said College Station Fire Department Captain Stuart Marrs.

Candles and some other sources that generate heat may not be a good idea.

“Don’t use any kind of camping heaters or heaters that were designed to be used outside. Don’t use those kinds of heaters inside the house. They’re not designed to be used in enclosed spaces,” said Marrs.

Remember to make sure your smoke detectors are working and that they have batteries.