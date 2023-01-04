At least 5 people dead after 'catastrophic' storms move through Arkansas

Five people have died in Arkansas after Little Rock, Wynne, and other towns were hit by a 'catastrophic' storm, which involved at least two confirmed tornados.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock was hit by what's being described as a "catastrophic" tornado by meteorologists on Friday, March 31 as severe storms moved throughout Arkansas.

The day was active as Arkansas saw a powerful storm move through the state that saw several tornado warnings and potential tornados in other towns.

The tornado in Little Rock was confirmed around 2:25 p.m. over the Reservoir Road area. It went from Little Rock to Jacksonville.

There's been reports of lots of damage in the Little Rock metro area and we are working to confirm the extent of the damage.

Most of the damage happened in West Little Rock before moving into North Little Rock and then towards Sherwood and Jacksonville.

UAMS officially declared a mass casualty event following the tornado.

Hospitals in Little Rock reported a surge in patients, which included; CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock and Sherwood, Baptist in Little Rock and North Little Rock, and UAMS.

While a source within MEMS initially estimated 600 injured, but Mayor Frank Scott said only 24 people have been hospitalized as of 6:18 p.m.

One person has died in North Little Rock, according to the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.

So far, four people were killed in Wynne due to the tornado and severe storm, according to the St. Francis County coroner.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard a little after 4 p.m. They will be deploying to areas that have been impacted by the storm.

The governor said they will "spare no resource to assist with response and recovery efforts for Arkansans impacted."

Pulaski County and Little Rock both declared a state of emergency in response to the damage sustained. Rescue crews are in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, and Jacksonville.

Among the damage includes downed power lines, destroyed homes, and many people without power.

The mayor has asked residents of Little Rock to avoid a wide swath of the city, which was hit by the tornado and damaging winds.

The following roads are currently closed:

Markham from Rodney Parham to Napa Valley

Rodney Parham from Markham to Napa Valley

Cantrell from I-430 to Reservoir Road

Shackleford/Arkansas Valley to Markham

Little Rock residents: During this emergency situation, please avoid the area outlined in red on this map. Responders need this area cleared of traffic at this time. pic.twitter.com/vWnp6MsYQW — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) March 31, 2023

The city has set up a temporary emergency shelter at Hall High School for anyone displaced by the storm.

POWER OUTAGES: Check power outages here

There has also been damage reported in Wynne where there is damage at the high school.