Tropical Storm Hanna forecasted to be a Category 1 Hurricane by landfall midday tomorrow near Baffin Bay | UPDATE: July 24, 4 p.m.

Landfall is expected to be south of Corpus Christi near Baffin Bay early afternoon Saturday with winds at 75 mph.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Tropical Storm Hanna strengthening to a Category 1 Hurricane by landfall midday tomorrow near Baffin Bay.

The 3News Weather Team and National Hurricane Center are following the very latest on Tropical Storm Hanna as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico towards the Texas coast.

UPDATE: Friday at 2 p.m.

2PM, TROPICAL STORM HANNA Facebook Live Alan Holt 3 News Meteorologist Posted by KIII 3 News on Friday, July 24, 2020

UPDATE: Friday, 1 p.m.



Winds have increased to 50 mph, with gusts of 60 mph in Tropical Storm Hanna. Strengthening is expected through landfall, Saturday afternoon. Current forecast has Hanna making landfall along the South Texas Gulf Coast early Saturday afternoon. Winds at 65 mph with gusts of 75 mph.

UPDATE: Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened a little this morning. Sustained winds of 45 mph, up from 40 mph last night/this morning. The forecast track at 10am has not changed a whole lot; just a slight jog to the South, but still in line to move in Saturday afternoon along the South Texas Gulf Coast. Intensity forecast still calls for a 65mph tropical storm with gusts up to 75 mph. Highest winds will be confined to near the center of the storm. If I had to pick a spot for landfall of the center of this storm it would be in the Baffin Bay area. Remember, tropical storm force conditions can and will likely extend 50 miles or so away from the center of the storm.

At this point, I do not think winds are forecast to be high enough to warrant boarding of windows. That being said, they will be strong enough to blow loose items around, so SECURE THOSE TODAY.

Flash Flood Watches will be in effect all weekend as flooding rains are expected throughout all of South Texas. Heaviest rains and highest totals will be focused in deep South Texas in the valley.

UPDATE: Friday, 8:55 a.m. -- Live Question and Answer Session:

Alan Holt 3 News Meteorologist TROPICAL UPDATE - Tropical Storm Hanna. Recording starting at 9:07am Posted by KIII 3 News on Friday, July 24, 2020

A pair of upper level lows flanking Hanna to the East and SW are aiding in outflow (exhaust) of the storm, which should warrant a strengthening storm plus hurricane hunters finding stronger winds.

Been getting questions on why this is trending south. In my opinion, the upper level low to the SW of Hanna is tugging the storm to the south but that ULL is moving away and weakening a little.

There's some wind shear in the northern gulf which is affecting some of the northern flank of the storm.

Overall, I'd expect the 10 a.m. update to indicate a stronger tropical storm. We'll see.

UPDATE: Friday, 7:30 a.m.

Given the current forecast of Tropical Storm Hanna bringing tropical storm force conditions to South Texas (39-73 mph winds), there will probably be some power outages in the region, Saturday. Keep in mind, sometimes power gets knocked out on breezy/sunny days (30-40 mph winds)

Coastal Effects and Key takeaways from Tropical Storm Hanna, Saturday.

UPDATE: July 24, 4AM

UPDATE: July 23 9:58 p.m.

Tropical Storm Hanna officially forms. Hurricane Hunters found stronger winds and a more defined circulation in the last recon mission.

This still has another day left over the western Gulf of Mexico. Plenty of time to continue to strengthen.

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

Maximum sustained winds are still at 35 mph with higher gusts. Tighter circulation expected to undergo strengthening through tomorrow. 410 mi ESE of Corpus Christi. Hurricane hunter plane is currently investigating.

Tropical Depression 8 continues to track closer to the South Texas coast. The storm has been getting better organized and is expected to become Tropical Storm Hanna before landfall. We're tracking the very latest on the storm from the 3News Weather Team and the National Hurricane Service.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Tropical Depression #8 is expected to make landfall as 60 mph Tropical Storm Hanna near Corpus Christi early Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3:35 p.m.

Given the current forecast on T.D. 8, the most likely areas to experience flooding (especially Saturday) will be in SE Texas, down to the Coastal Bend and extending westward into Laredo. The area marked in dark green has 3-6" chances of rain with isolated higher totals possible. This is from Friday to Monday - the most active day, Saturday, as the storm moves in.

Latest update brings Tropical Depression #8 to Tropical Storm strength (Hanna), Friday. Landfall near San Antonio Bay/Copano Bay Saturday morning or early afternoon with 50 mph winds; gusts up to 60-65 mph, into Mexico as a tropical depression on Sunday. Flooding rains still the primary hazard.

Tropical Storm Watches will go into effect Friday night and into Saturday as this system approaches. While winds are forecast to be strong, it is not to the point of boarding up yet. Loose lawn items need to be secured or brought in prior to Saturday. A trend that I've noted over the last 24 hours is forecast models increasing wind speeds little by little. The latest run of models brings in moderate tropical storm force conditions as this storm makes landfall Saturday.