SAN ANTONIO, Texas — As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 to Tropical Storm Barry.

According to the NHC, dangerous storm surge, heavy rains, and wind condition are expected across the north-central Gulf Coast.

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for the Mississippi coast, east of the Moth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

On the current forecast track, the center of Barry will be near the central or southwestern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday.

New as of Thursday at 10:00 a.m.:

-Nearly all the models have shifted well east of San Antonio, now favoring the Louisiana coast.

-Louisiana has declared a state of emergency as residents on the coast brace for the landfall of a potential hurricane this weekend.

-NHC has says tropical storm Barry is headed toward the west and that motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Friday.

-The center of Barry will be near the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday.

- San Antonio still at a low probability to be affected by tropical-storm-force wind speeds, according to the NHS.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke at a press conference Wednesday, warning Texans to be prepared as the tropical depression (now tropical storm Barry) continues to develop in the Gulf.

The governor acknowledged that the tropical disturbance could evolve into a hurricane in the coming days. Referencing Hurricane Harvey, Abbott said if there was anything we learned, it's the importance of being prepared.

While the tropical storm is likely to evolve into a category 1 hurricane if it does develop into a hurricane, it is possible that "large swaths of east Texas, ranging from the Houston area to the border of Louisiana" would be impacted.

Governor Abbott explained that at a minimum, it is probable that the tropical depression will be a heavy rain event and potentially flood event for various locations.