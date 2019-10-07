SAN ANTONIO, Texas — As of 10 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Barry has the potential to be a "life-threatening storm" when it makes landfall along portions of the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts on Saturday. There, a Hurricane Warning is in effect.

New reports say that Tropical Storm Barry forming in the gulf could become a hurricane. Forecasters are predicting that it could hit Louisiana's southern tip Friday night or early Saturday, bringing up to 20 inches of rain along some stretches of the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts, and even 25 in others.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said, "The entire coast of Louisiana is at play in this storm."

The storm has dumped 8 inches of rain as of Thursday and people are fearing for much heavier storms.

According to the NHC, dangerous storm surge, heavy rains, and wind condition are expected across the north-central Gulf Coast.

On the current forecast track, the center of Barry will be near the central or southwestern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday.

New as of Thursday at 10:00 p.m.:

-Nearly all the models have shifted well east of San Antonio, now favoring the Louisiana coast.

-Louisiana has declared a state of emergency as residents on the coast brace for the landfall of a potential hurricane this weekend. The NHC has issued a Hurricane Warning in the state.

-NHC has says tropical storm Barry is headed toward the west and that motion is expected to continue on Friday. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Friday.

-The system's slow movement will result in long and heavy rainfalls when it makes landfall this weekend. Flash flooding and river flooding is increasingly likely where the storm will hit.

- San Antonio still at a low probability to be affected by tropical-storm-force wind speeds, according to the NHS.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke at a press conference Wednesday, warning Texans to be prepared as the tropical depression (now tropical storm Barry) continues to develop in the Gulf.

The governor acknowledged that the tropical disturbance could evolve into a hurricane in the coming days. Referencing Hurricane Harvey, Abbott said if there was anything we learned, it's the importance of being prepared.

While the tropical storm is likely to evolve into a category 1 hurricane if it does develop into a hurricane, it is possible that "large swaths of east Texas, ranging from the Houston area to the border of Louisiana" would be impacted.

Governor Abbott explained that at a minimum, it is probable that the tropical depression will be a heavy rain event and potentially flood event for various locations.