SAN ANTONIO, Texas — As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch for Louisiana's Gulf coast portion.

According to the NHC, Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 could form into a hurricane-strength storm and make landfall along Lousiana's coast by 1 p.m. Saturday. The Hurricane Watch stretches from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron, LA.

KENS 5 has the perfect tool for viewers to stay ahead of the possible tropical storm.

Can't see the map? Click here.

New as of Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.:

-Nearly all the models have shifted well east of San Antonio, now favoring the Louisiana coast.

-Louisiana has declared a state of emergency as residents on the coast brace for the landfall of a potential hurricane this weekend.

-NHC has increased the probability of development over the next 24 hours to a 70% chance and 80% over the next 4 days.

- San Antonio still at a low probability to be affected by tropical-storm-force wind speeds, according to the NHS. That potential increases heading eastward across south Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke at a press conference Wednesday, warning Texans to be prepared as the tropical depression continues to develop in the Gulf.

The governor acknowledged that the tropical disturbance could evolve into a hurricane in the coming days. Referencing Hurricane Harvey, Abbott said if there was anything we learned, it's the importance of being prepared.

While the tropical depression is likely to evolve into a category 1 hurricane if it does develop into a hurricane, it is possible that "large swaths of east Texas, ranging from the Houston area to the border of Louisiana" would be impacted.

Governor Abbott explained that at a minimum, it is probable that the tropical depression will be a heavy rain event and potentially flood event for various locations.