SAN ANTONIO, Texas — (Last updated 10:02 a.m.) As Barry moves onto the Louisiana coast, the storm has strengthened to a Category One hurricane, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Hurricane Center said wind speeds were measured at a sustained 75 mph. Torrential rains and flooding continue to be a serious threat.

More than 60,000 Louisianans are without power.

The US Coast Guard successfully rescued 12 people trapped in the coastal Louisiana community of Terrebonne Parish. No injuries were reported.

Minimal effects still expected for Southeast Texas this weekend.

