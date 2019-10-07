SAN ANTONIO, Texas — As of 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall near Morgan City, Louisiana as a tropical storm or weak hurricane.

The US Coast Guard successfully rescued 12 people trapped in the coastal Louisiana community of Terrebonne Parish. No injuries were reported. Thousands along the Louisiana coast are without power.

Friday, The National Hurricane Center reports Barry's winds are sustained at 65 mph.

Thursday evening, the NHC said Tropical Storm Barry has the potential to be a "life-threatening storm" when it makes landfall, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds when it arrives Saturday.

Minimal effects still expected for Southeast Texas this weekend.

