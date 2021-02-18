'The struggle is legit'| Icy conditions challenging for San Antonio firefighters

Icy roads to emergencies, power outages, and water issues at fire stations challenge the San Antonio Fire Department. But it has not stopped them.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire Department Engine 39 struggled to make it to a fire call on the ice. The massive vehicle became no match for the icy roadways that kept it from progressing.

"The roads are not magically not icy for us," Joe Arrington said.

Arrington, an SAFD public information officer, said just because the size of their engines provides no advantage on the ice.

"Part of that reason is because of how large and heavy our vehicles are," he said.

An engine flipped on Sunday near UTSA going to a call. The four firefighters inside were not injured.

"The struggle is legit for us as well," he said.

According to Arrington, the department's calls quadrupled during the wintry mix that started Saturday night.

"We average 800 to 900 calls a day," he said. "Right now, we're averaging about 2,500."

Getting to those calls is easier in the daytime when temperatures allow ice to melt. But in the overnight hours, Arrington said it is challenging.

"Adapt and overcome is kind of what we're doing," he said.

Calls in the Stone Oak area where hills can be prevalent is one example. He said crews had to park and walk up to the scene.

Arrington also said fire engines are dashing at the pace many are accustomed to seeing because it's too dangerous.

SAFD also has gravel trucks and salt to assist in icy.

Arrington said the overnight icing and the speed reduction translate to slower responses to emergencies.

"It's slowing our response times down," he said. "That's just the sad reality of it."