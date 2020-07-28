Gov. Abbott provides updates on Hurricane Hanna recovery after surveying damage in Corpus Christi area

A news conference was held at noon at the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference at noon Tuesday following his survey of the storm damage left behind by Hurricane Hanna.

The governor arrived in Corpus Christi Tuesday morning where he and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd are set to meet with Mayor Joe McComb and other officials to discuss recovery efforts.

After his meeting with officials, Gov. Abbott will head to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to hold his noon news conference. You can watch it on KIII-TV or right here on kiiitv.com.

Hurricane Hanna bears down on South Texas coast 1/58

2/58

3/58

4/58

5/58

6/58

7/58

8/58

9/58

10/58

11/58

12/58

13/58

14/58

15/58

16/58

17/58

18/58

19/58

20/58

21/58

22/58

23/58

24/58

25/58

26/58

27/58

28/58

29/58

30/58

31/58

32/58

33/58

34/58

35/58

36/58

37/58

38/58

39/58

40/58

41/58

42/58

43/58

44/58

45/58

46/58

47/58

48/58

49/58

50/58

51/58

52/58

53/58

54/58

55/58

56/58

57/58

58/58 1 / 58

For the latest updates on Hurricane Hanna, click here.