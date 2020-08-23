Marco strengthens into hurricane; track moves away from San Antonio area

The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Marco has shifted significantly to the east and Marco has intensified into a category one hurricane.

TEXAS, USA — On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott urged Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions as Tropical Depression 14 – now Hurricane Marco – makes its way toward the Gulf.

"As Tropical Depression 14 approaches the state, Texans should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from heavy rainfall and potential flooding," Abbott said Friday. "The State of Texas is closely monitoring weather conditions and is prepared to respond to any further developments."

As Marco strengthens into a hurricane, its moving away from the San Antonio area.

An area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean will help steer Laura into the Gulf of Mexico next week. Laura is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane as it moves the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Marco has shifted significantly to the east and Marco has intensified into a category one hurricane. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coasts. The latest forecast track has Marco making landfall in Southeast Louisiana on Monday as a category one hurricane.

Primary concerns with Marco will be dangerous storm surge, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes are possible within the outer rainbands. There is still some uncertainty on where Tropical Storm Laura will make landfall along the Gulf Coast, but this tropical system will make landfall on Wednesday.

Gulf Coast residents from Louisiana to Alabama will need to have their hurricane plan ready.

As of Friday, the governor had requested that the Division of Emergency Management identify the following resource in support of the potential response to the storm: