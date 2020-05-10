Tropical Depression 27 forms in the Atlantic

TD 27 is expected to become Tropical Storm Epsilon later today

NEW ORLEANS — Invest 94L has become Tropical Depression 27 to the southeast of Bermuda, or out in the open Atlantic. Conditions are only slightly favorable for it to get stronger today and it should become Tropical Storm Epsilon. Then conditions will be much more favorable for it to become a hurricane on Thursday. It will brush by Bermuda late this week before it turns NE and goes out to sea. This is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

#BREAKING: #Invest94L has developed into Tropical Depression 27 in the middle of the Atlantic. It is expected to become Tropical Storm #Epsilon later today & develop into a hurricane on Thursday near Bermuda. This is not a threat to the Gulf. #BeOn4 @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/Nwf7ZdaM8j — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) October 19, 2020

Another large area of low pressure could develop during the next few days over the SW Caribbean. The forecast models have backed off on showing this system developing into anything significant. It will slowly move NW over the western Caribbean the next few days. NHC is giving it a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere...the rest of the tropics will stay quiet for the next 5 days.

We're now about six weeks until the official end of the season. With more cold fronts on the way, we're looking pretty good at this point, but of course the season is not over yet. We'll keep watching.

