SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man was attacked by an alligator during Hurricane Ida and hasn't been seen since.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office, a 71-year-old man was in his shed on Avery Drive when his wife said she heard a commotion.
Their shed is located near Lake Pontchartrain and reportedly had several feet of water inside of it due to Hurricane Ida's storm surge.
Deputies said the woman saw her husband being attacked by an alligator. She pulled him away from the gator before running to call for help.
Due to the high waters and Hurricane Ida knocking out the cell service, the woman was forced to take a boat to go find help. When she returned, her husband was missing
Police said they searched for about six hours for the man, but couldn't find him. Neighbors said large alligators are familiar to the area because some residents feed them.
The investigation is ongoing, but at the moment they do not suspect foul play.