BEAUMONT, Texas — The President has granted a request by Texas Governor Greg Abbott for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for six Southeast Texas counties in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda.

Chambers, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, and Orange Counties are covered by the request according to a news release from Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office.

The declaration clears the way for residents too apply for up to $35,000 per household in “individual assistance” for damage sustained during the storm the release said.

The governor sent a letter to the President on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, requesting the declaration which was approved by the President on Friday.

"I want to thank the President and FEMA for swiftly responding to Texas' call for assistance following Tropical Storm Imelda," Abbott said in a news release.

"The state of Texas' collaboration with the federal government will ensure our communities in the Gulf Coast region are equipped with the resources they need to recover as quickly as possible,” Abbott said in the release.

Residents of the six affected counties can call 800-621-FEMA or visit DisasterAssistance.gov for information on how to apply.

