ATLANTA — Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching an area of showers and storms in the southeastern Bahamas that will likely turn into our next named storm.

According to the 11Alive StormTrackers, Humberto will likely form in the next 2 days, possibly as early as Thursday night.

The disturbance will likely produce periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Bahamas through Friday, and across Florida during the weekend.

Depending on the track and strength of this system, north Georgia may receive beneficial rainfall or more hot and windy weather.

Models are split on the track of this storm, some take the system up the east coast similar to Dorian while others take it into the Gulf.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers through the rest of the week and into the weekend for full details on this possible tropical weather system and its potential impact on our weather across north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

