Monday storm updates: The latest news on Tropical Storm Laura; Marco makes landfall

Tropical Storm Laura could be a Category 2 hurricane with a dangerous storm surge when it makes landfall later this week.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team and National Hurricane Center are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Laura.

It's expected to be a Category 2 hurricane that will pose a significant threat to either the upper Texas Coast or Louisiana. The most recent spaghetti models don't agree on where Laura will make landfall, so everyone should be prepared and have a plan.

LATEST UPDATES

8:41 p.m. — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Jefferson County, Orange County and Port Arthur ahead of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

8:23 p.m. — The City of Mont Belvieu issued a local state of disaster. The local state of disaster activates the Mont Belvieu emergency plan ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

6:50 p.m. — Texas A&M University at Galveston is issuing a mandatory evacuation effective Tuesday, August 25. The timeline and access to campus is subject to change over the coming days based on weather conditions.

6:20 p.m. — Mayor Thom Kolupski has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents and businesses in low-lying areas in Seabrook, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive. These portions of Seabrook are most prone to storm surge and flooding. The National Weather Services has issued a Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch for these areas with an anticipated two to four feet of storm surge in Seabrook based on the current track of Tropical Storm Laura.

6 p.m. — Tropical Storm Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River. Heavy rain is expected through the night for the north-central Gulf Coast but Marco's winds will continue to weaken.

Tropical Storm #Marco has made landfall per @NHC_Atlantic near the mouth of the Mississippi River around 6pm. https://t.co/Tsc0EvY9hy — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 24, 2020

6 p.m. — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta signed a disaster declaration for the potential tropical weather threat. They're often signed in advance to speed up the process if support is needed.

5:55 p.m. — Brazosport College will close Tuesday, August 25 at 5 p.m. through Thursday, August 27. With this closure, all evening college classes scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, including online, face-to-face or in a hybrid/blended format are cancelled. Check here for more school closings.

5:40 p.m. — Natural disasters such as hurricanes and tropical storms can be overwhelming and can seriously affect emotional health. Before, during and after such storms, the Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990 can provide immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by tropical storm-related incidents. The Helpline is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week and free resource that responds to people who need crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.

5:05 p.m. — More school closings or changes: Anahuac ISD will be closed Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 25-28. This includes all school activities; East Chambers ISD will transition to totally virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 25; Crenshaw School on Bolivar Peninsula will be closed for the remainder of the week. All other Galveston ISD campuses will remain open for remote learning Tuesday; Galveston College says all academic and campus operations will take place remotely, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25, until further notice.

4:50 p.m. — BARC Houston has cancelled all non-emergency intake services as we prepare for a possible influx of animals affected by the storms in the Gulf of Mexico. At this time, other services have not been not affected, however this is subject to change. The staff is working to insure that all animals on-site at BARC will be cared for and for essential crew members to stay overnight if necessary.

4:20 p.m. — The City of Galveston announces Island Transit services will be suspended beginning Tuesday and until further notice due to concerns regarding Tropical Storm Laura. Routes will run through the end of the day Monday. We will update once services resume.

4 p.m. — With the 4 p.m. Monday update, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for Montgomery, Liberty, Harris and Galveston counties.

A hurricane watch was issued for from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.

A storm surge watch is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne for areas outside of the southeast Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System.

3:50 p.m. — Thursday’s game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park will be played on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 8:10 p.m., will be moved up to a 12:10 p.m. start.

3:35 p.m. — Galveston County Judge Mark Henry says he anticipates a voluntary evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula Tuesday if the current models don't change.

3:05 p.m. — County Judge Mark Henry has signed a Disaster Declaration for Galveston County in response to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Laura.

“Forecasts are showing the possibility of heavy rains, tropical force winds, and storm surge impacting our area,” said Judge Henry. “This storm potentially presents a serious threat to the life safety and property of our residents.”

2:15 p.m. — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mobilized more than 70 members of the Texas Army and Air National Guard in response to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

2 p.m. — President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Texas. FEMA is available to help state and local agencies to areas that will be affected by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura to coordinate disaster relief efforts starting Monday. The declaration includes Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy counties.

1:38 p.m. — City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in low-lying areas and west of the end of the Seawall in advance of Tropical Storm Laura, effective 1 p.m. Monday.

12:47 p.m. — Brazosport ISD is closing schools on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will be no classes for virtual at-home learners or at school learners on these closure dates. Other school closures will be posted here.

12:33 p.m. — Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a county-wide disaster declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura’s landfall, expected later this week. There is currently no evacuation order for Chambers County.

11:30 a.m. — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie announced Monday he is calling for a mandatory city-wide evacuation beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 25. Mayor Bartie originally announced a voluntary evacuation of Sabine Pass, Saturday, August 22.

Get the latest forecast at khou.com/weather.

Track the storms on our interactive radar khou.com/hurricane.

Download the KHOU app for the latest updates, including weather alerts: khou.com/app.