Tropical Storm Nicholas update: What's next for the Houston area

It appears the worst of Tuesday's weather is behind us after Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane near Sargent, Texas.

HOUSTON — Hurricane Nicholas made landfall along the Texas coast early Tuesday morning. The Category 1 storm came ashore near Sargent in eastern Matagorda County, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nicholas is now a tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 mph as it moves the northeast at 6 mph.

What's next for Houston

While the threat of flash flooding is dropping in our area, drivers across the Houston region are encouraged to stay off the roads through the morning hours as the cleanup and power repairs continue.

Houston can expect the winds to calm down as the morning progresses. At 10 a.m., wind gusts were averaging about 20-30 mph widespread. While the worst of the weather appears to be behind us, the 7-day forecast still calls for scattered showers and storms the rest of this week and through the weekend. It will at least help to keep away the extreme heat.

The threat of flash flooding continues for areas to our east and into Louisiana as that's where Nicholas is heading now:

From hurricane to a tropical storm

With the 1 a.m. National Hurricane Center update Tuesday, Nicholas was still a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving to the north-northeast at 10 mph. It quickly caused power outages on Galveston Island and other spots along the coast before also causing power outages inland into Houston and areas north as well.

In the 4 a.m. update, the NHC downgraded Nicholas back to a tropical storm with winds at 70 mph. The current forecast track takes Nicholas on an east-northeast path toward the Texas-Louisiana border. Its sustained winds as of 4 p.m. were down to 40 mph.

National Hurricane Center key messaging about Nicholas — 4 p.m. Tuesday

1. Heavy rainfall will impact areas across southern and central

Louisiana, southern Mississippi, far southern Alabama, and the

western Florida Panhandle through early Friday. Significant rainfall

amounts are expected, potentially resulting in areas of

life-threatening flash and urban flooding across these areas.

Widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding is also

possible.

2. Storm surge inundation along the coasts of upper Texas and

southwestern Louisiana will gradually diminish into tonight.

3. Tropical storm conditions in the warning area long portions of

the upper Texas and southwestern Louisiana coasts will gradually

subside by this evening.