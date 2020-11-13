The storm is forecast to bring a 15-20 foot storm surge to an area of Central America hit by Hurricane Eta just two weeks ago.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The record-setting 2020 hurricane season has waited until November to produce its strongest storm of the year. On Monday morning, Hurricane Iota intensified to a Category 5 hurricane.

In fact, Iota became stronger than historic Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which killed more than 1,800 people.

Hurricane Iota is now the strongest hurricane on record this late in the hurricane season. The old record was the Cuba Hurricane which occurred on Nov. 8, 1932. Iota and the Cuba Hurricane are the only Category 5 hurricanes to ever occur in November -- so it's extremely rare.

As of the National Hurricane Center's latest update, Hurricane Iota made landfall along the coast of northeastern Nicaragua near the town of Haulover as a 155-mph, Category 4 storm.

It is about 15 miles south of where Category 4 Hurricane Eta made landfall on Nov. 3.

This is a catastrophic situation unfolding for northeastern Nicaragua with an extreme, 15-20 feet storm surge forecast along with destructive winds and potentially 30 inches of rainfall.

It is exacerbated by the fact that it should make landfall in almost the exact same location that Category 4 Hurricane Eta did about two weeks ago.

Since Iota made landfall near the same areas where Eta's torrential rains struck just about two weeks ago, the soil is already saturated, leaving it prone to new landslides and floods.