Hurricane Idalia expected to bring 'catastrophic' storm surge, NHC says

Idalia is expected to make landfall along the west coast or Big Bend region of Florida on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Idalia is expected to make landfall along the west coast or Big Bend region of Florida on Wednesday. The NHC said a catastrophic storm surge is expected in the Big Bend region. Residents in these areas should follow any advice or evacuation orders given by local officials.

On the forecast track, the center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, reach the Gulf coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday, and move close to the Carolina coastline on Thursday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is moving to the north at 14 miles per hour.

Hurricane Idalia watches and warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio and the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Isle of Youth Cuba, Dry Tortugas Florida, Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key, west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach, and Sebastian Inlet Florida to South Santee River South Carolina.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour, the mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River South Carolina.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge and South Santee River northward to Surf City North Carolina.

What is a Hurricane Warning?

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

What is a Storm Surge Warning

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

What is a Tropical Storm Warning?

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

What is a Storm Surge Watch?

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

What is a Hurricane Watch?

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

What is a Tropical Storm Watch?

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

No impact for the Texas coast

Even though the Texas coast isn't expecting any impacts from this moisture source (would be nice, we need the rain), we are continuing to monitor. This time of year things can rapidly change.

The reason we won't see anything from this is that we have a weak front on the way. This boundary will help as an upper-level steering current and push the moisture and any development to our east. That will hug the Florida coastline around Tuesday/Wednesday next week.

Check tropical loop, showing forecast track, models and more

Hurricane Idalia computer models

Hurricane Idalia rainfall

Regardless of specific details, storm surge and heavy rain will bring widespread impacts from Naples toward the Big Bend of the state. On average, Florida could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain with the areas near landfall seeing as much as a foot.

Hurricane Idalia storm surge

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the Florida coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Aucilla River, FL to Yankeetown, FL...10-15 ft

Yankeetown to Chassahowitzka, FL...7-11 ft

Chassahowitzka, FL to Anclote River, FL...6-9 ft

Ochlockonee River, FL to Aucilla River, FL...6-9 ft

Anclote River, FL to Middle of Longboat Key, FL...4-7 ft

Tampa Bay...4-7 ft

Carrabelle, FL to Ochlockonee River, FL...4-7 ft

Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Englewood, FL...3-5 ft

Englewood, FL to Chokoloskee, FL...2-4 ft

Charlotte Harbor...2-4 ft

Indian Pass, FL to Carrabelle, FL...3-5 ft

Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee, SC...2-4 ft

South Santee, SC to Surf City, NC...1-3 ft

Chokoloskee, FL to East Cape Sable, FL...1-3 ft

Flagler/Volusia County Line, FL to Mouth of St. Mary's River...1-3 ft

Indian Pass to Mexico Beach...1 to 3 ft.

Florida Keys...1-2 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Elevated water levels along the southern coast of Pinar del Rio, Cuba will gradually subside today.

2023 Atlantic hurricane season predictions

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently doubled the chances of a nasty Atlantic hurricane season this summer and fall.

The agency said there's a 60% chance for an above-normal hurricane season, twice the agency's May forecast which said it was 30%. The earlier forecast leaned more toward a near-normal season with a 40%, but the chance for normal has now shrunk to 25%.

Although the NOAA outlook doesn’t forecast storm tracks or what places will get hit, a busy season like the one forecast means “there is a doubling of the chance of a hurricane making landfall on the East Coast of the U.S.,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

NOAA is now forecasting between 14 to 21 named storms, which is an increase over forecasters' initial May forecast of 12 to 17. A normal year has 14 named storms.

Of those named storms, NOAA predicts six to 11 will become hurricanes, which is more than the five to nine predicted in May. Normal is seven hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, NOAA predicts two to five will become major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph, which is one more than earlier predictions. A normal year sees three major hurricanes.

Follow the KHOU 11 Weather Team to stay up-to-date on the local forecast and what's brewing in the tropics:

Kim Castro on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Pat Cavlin on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Chita Craft on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram David Paul on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Tim Pandajis on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram