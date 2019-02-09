Here are the shelters that will be operating ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival at the First Coast.

The latest updates on Dorian continue to show the strong Category 5 hurricane with strong winds of nearly 200 mph.

Shelters open at 10 a.m.

Duval County Shelters

Abess Park Elementary at 12731 Abess Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225

Andrew Robinson at 101 W. 12th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206

Arlington Middle School at 8141 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211

Atlantic Coast High School at 9735 R. G. Sinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32256 (Special needs, pet-friendly)

Chimney Lakes Elementary School at 9353 Staples Mill Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32244 (Pet-friendly)

Enterprise Elementary at 8085 Old Middleburg Road, Jacksonville, FL 32222 (Special needs)

Landmark Middle School at 101 Kernan Blvd. N., Jacksonville FL 32225 (Pet-friendly)

Mandarin Middle School at 5100 Hood Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 (Pet-friendly)

Oceanway Elementary School at 12555 Gillepsie Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32218

Oceanway Middle School at 143 Soutel Dr., Jacksonville 32218 (Special needs)

The Legends Center (DOH- Special Needs Only) at 5130 Soutel Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32208 (Special needs, pet-friendly)

Twin Lakes Elementary School at 8000 Point Meadows Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32256

St. Johns County

Pacetti Bay Middle School at 245 Meadowlark Ln. (Special needs)

Timberlin Creek Elementary School at 555 Pine Tree Ln. (Pet-friendly)

Southwoods Elementary School at 4750 State Road 206 (Pet-friendly)

Pedro Menendez High School at 600 State 206 W.

Bartram Trail High School at 7399 Longleaf Pine Pkwy.

Osceola Elementary at 1605 Osceola Elementary Rd.

Nassau County

Hilliard Middle-Senior School at 1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard, FL 32046 (Special needs, pet-friendly)

Callahan Middle School at 450121 Old Dixie Hwy., Callahan, FL 32011 (Pet-friendly)

Flagler County

Flagler County will open the Special Medical Needs Shelter at 8 a.m. on Sept. 2 at Rymfire Elementary located at 1425 Rymfire Drive in Palm Coast.

A general population shelter will open at Bunnell Elementary School located at 305 N. Palmetto St. It will open after the evacuation order has been issued.

A family member or caregiver is strongly encouraged to stay at the shelter with the Special Medical Needs individual. If you need to arrange transportation to the shelter please contact the Flagler County Call Center at 386-586-5111.

This story will be updated with more shelters.

WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING TO A SHELTER?

-Air mattress, blankets, pillows or other bedding

-Food and water

-Personal items

-Medications and first-aid supplies

-Important papers

-Games, toys and books

-Flashlight and batteries

-Additional safety, hygiene or comfort items that may not be listed

RELATED: FIRST COAST FORECAST: EVACUATIONS FOR SOME Dorian as Category 5 hurricane drifting westward

RELATED: St. Johns County issues mandatory Monday morning evacuations for Zones A, B

RELATED: Jacksonville Beach issues Declaration of Emergency, mandatory evacuation of zones A, B effective Monday morning

RELATED: State of Emergency issued for Duval County, mandatory evacuations for zones A, B to start Monday morning

RELATED: Know your evacuation zone ahead of Hurricane Dorian's potential impact on the First Coast

RELATED: Dorian continues westward, less than 300 miles away from the First Coast