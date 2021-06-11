Tropical update: Disturbance has 50% chance of development

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking a hot weekend for Southeast Texas with uncertain activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

HOUSTON — By now, you may have seen or heard about a tropical system that could form later in the week. The National Hurricane Center and KHOU 11 weather team are watching for potential development that could put it in the Gulf of Mexico.

Gulf of Mexico / tropics update

The disturbance in the Gulf has climbed to a 50 percent chance of development in the next two to five days.

KHOU 11 Meteorologists said the Central Gulf Coast could be impacted next weekend from a possible named tropical storm. Heavy rains look to be on the right side of the system, so if it makes landfall to the east, the bigger impacts will be east of that landfall.

Not a lot of change from the 1 AM Tropical Weather Outlook. Here is the 7 AM Tropical Weather Outlook. The national Hurricane Center is giving the disturbed weather in the southern Gulf of Mexico a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/sxuhKmFGQm — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 13, 2021

As of Saturday, one computer model, the American (GFS) model predicts a possible pathway of this system to take it towards the central Gulf Coast, putting it between southeast Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle. But as of this morning, the same model has a different idea of things will go; with a potential landfall in Southeast Texas. So, to say the least, we'll be seeing more changes over the course of the week ahead. No one model is going to have it locked down right now. But as more data comes in, the models will start to come into more of a consensus with a better idea of where the system goes. Bottom line, this is why we say to be prepared during hurricane season and to do so sooner rather than later.

Regardless if it becomes a depression or named storm, it'll likely be a lopsided storm where heavy rain and breezy winds would be to the east and drier but sometimes breezy winds would be on the west. Houston could be on that drier side.

As you see the forecast models in your social feeds, it's important to keep in mind we should stay prepared all hurricane season — not just when something may or may not come our way.

Overall, this Sunday, Southeast Texas and Houston can expect hot and humid conditions with mostly sunny skies. Early this coming week we are expecting the return of scattered rain and storms to help cool us off. But the relief will only be brief.

Bottom line, stay weather aware through next week. If it would develop it would take on the name Bill.