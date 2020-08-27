Watch live: Gov. Abbott speaks about Hurricane Laura damage, state response

Abbott will survey some of the damage the storm left behind in Southeast Texas and discuss cleanup efforts during a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to visit Orange, Texas Thursday and speak about the state's response after Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight as a devastating Category 4 storm.

It is considered one of the strongest storms on record to ever hit the U.S., with winds reaching 150 mph, only 7 mph shy of a Category 5 storm.

While Louisiana appears to have been hit the hardest, parts of eastern Texas have seen significant damage. Roofs were ripped off buildings and trees uprooted across Orange and other parts of the region.

Louisiana officials have reported at least three deaths, including a 14-year-old girl. No deaths, however, have been reported yet in Texas.

Abbott, Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick were all expected to survey the damage in Southeast Texas.

Earlier Thursday morning, Abbott appeared on Good Morning America to warn of the threat Laura still posed to those living farther inland, including parts of northeastern Texas.

Ten hours after it had made landfall, Laura was still considered a hurricane, though the storm was downgraded around noon Thursday.

The storm lasted eight hours on land and traveled 180 miles inland before it was downgraded to a Category 1, where it remained until 12 p.m.

Laura is now considered a tropical storm while it travels north towards northeastern Texas and northern Louisiana. It should reach southern Arkansas Thursday afternoon, where it is expected to remain at tropical storm strength.

Severe weather threats as it moves north through Louisiana into Arkansas include tornadoes, damaging winds and flooding rain.

The governor told GMA that state leaders had been making assessments overnight. As many as 100,000 people may have been without power as of Thursday morning, he said.

The governor added Laura was "unprecedented" because of how far north it traveled as a strong storm.

"Obviously, you could see the storm and it continues to sweep through Texas in an unprecedented fashion because it's not just where the surge came in, but is up, going up north and Jasper and Center, Texas, all the way up to Marshall, Texas." Gov. Abbott explained. "So in northeast Texas, a hurricane is going through. Therefore, as far as I know, the first time ever. So this truly is unprecedented."

Abbott also said he believed the evacuations helped save Texan lives.

"We had, I know, well over 5,000, maybe as many as 10,000 people who evacuated, and especially for those in the Port Arthur and Orange and Beaumont areas. It could have been a lifesaver," he said.

The governor added that may be why there haven't been any reports of deaths in the state yet.

"We still don't know how many people may be injured," he said. "We will be learning that here shortly as the sun rises and we have search and rescue teams in place to make sure that everybody is gonna be safe, but is so important for people to remember that early evacuations for a Category 4 hurricane like this to whip through Texas as well as Louisiana. Those evacuations did save lives."

Rescuers are currently undertaking searches and will be making rescues for people who need it.

"Obviously, the biggest concern is the people who do need to be rescued," Gov. Abbott told GMA. "And so we want to keenly focus on trying to assist those."