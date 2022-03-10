Access to Pine Island to be restored by Saturday, FDOT says

Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the department to help Lee County officials expedite emergency repairs to the road and bridges.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is aiming to restore access to Pine Island by Saturday, Oct. 8, after Hurricane Ian destroyed the bridge connecting it to the mainland.

On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the department to help Lee County officials expedite emergency repairs to the road and bridge. This will allow first responders, residents and those helping with recovery efforts to reach the island.

The first step is putting a temporary road in place. After that, FDOT crews will clear a path through the island, allowing first responders, disaster recovery experts and residents to safely drive around.

FDOT said it will make permanent repairs once the immediate recovery efforts have subsided, but the temporary road and bridges will be a safe short-term option.