Why we don't expect Hurricane Laura to turn at the last minute to hit Houston

Most of the Houston area is now outside the forecast cone, with the exception of extreme eastern Liberty and Chambers counties.

HOUSTON — Hurricane Laura has become an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm as it takes aim at the Texas, Louisiana borders.

Landfall is expected between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday.

There is higher confidence in the forecast data the various computer models use and nearly all the models (the "spaghetti plots," so to speak) are within the official National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone.

There is one exception, but it is just outside the western edge of the cone.

Thankfully, there have been little to no changes with the cone over the past several official updates from the National Hurricane Center.

Much of the Houston area is outside the forecast cone, with the exception of extreme eastern Liberty and Chambers counties.

Why Hurricane Laura should stay on its path

The reason we are highly unlikely to see a sudden change of course for Laura is because the steering winds aloft will be holding steady, as the Bermuda High pressure system will be sitting over Georgia and barely moving.