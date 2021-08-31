Catholic Charities Houston giving $50 payments to Louisiana evacuees | How to apply

Applicants will be selected at random for the one-time payment.

HOUSTON — Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is giving away $50 payments to Louisiana evacuees who were forced to leave their homes due to Hurricane Ida.

In order to receive the payment, you must apply online. Applicants will be selected at random for the one-time payment.

Catholic Charities said applicants must prove residence in a Louisiana parish that is declared a Category A Disaster Area to be eligible.

"There will be a limited number of applications each day as long as funds remain available," the nonprofit's website read.

Dozens of families showed up to Catholic Charities Tuesday morning after several social media posts said the organization was giving away $200 to Louisiana evacuees.

KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz spoke to Catholic Charities who confirmed they were giving away $200 payments Monday but because of the overwhelming turnout, they had to cut back on the payments.

Now they’re asking people to fill out an application online. So far, more than 7,000 people have applied, Catholic Charities said.

The organization is hoping this money helps with costs such as fuel for vehicles, meals, or other expenses.

For evacuees looking for additional help, several shelters have opened in the Houston area.

Shelter locations:

Orange Church of God -- 1911 N 16th St., Orange, TX 77630 (Red Cross shelter)

Orange County Convention and Expo Center -- 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630 (Red Cross shelter)

National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) -- 16605 Air Center Blvd, Houston, TX 77032

Red Cross shelters will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside emergency shelters — regardless of vaccination status.

