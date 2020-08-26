Hurricane Laura gets even stronger, expected to make landfall Wednesday night as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Warnings are now posted from San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana.

SAN ANTONIO — Laura is now a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph as of Wednesday morning. The hurricane is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night as a Category 4.

On Tuesday morning, Laura officially became a hurricane.

Hurricane Laura has 125 mph winds and will continue to get stronger over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

With warm water and favorable environmental conditions, Laura is a major hurricane. A major hurricane is Category 3 and above with winds of 111 mph and stronger. The forecast track takes Laura toward the northwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will likely make landfall late Wednesday night early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds forecast up to 145 mph.

Right now, new forecast cones come out every six hours. The 10 p.m. update kept the path in nearly the same spot as the 4 p.m. update - as did Wednesday's 4 a.m. The cone is getting narrower the closer the hurricane gets to shore, which means most of the Houston area is no longer in the cone of uncertainty.

The latest forecast track has the storm landing Louisiana near the border with Texas. A storm surge of up to 20 feet (which could extend 30 miles inland), up to 15 inches of rain, and tornadic storms will also accompany the storm with the worst weather along and east of the track.