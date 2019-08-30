FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Dorian has been making headlines across the United States before it has even made landfall.

Dorian is expected to strengthen to a category four hurricane with more than 130 mph sustained winds by the time it makes landfall.

The forecast cone of the storm shows it taking aim somewhere along the east coast of Florida, stretching from the Georgia border, all of the way down to the Florida Keys.

On Friday morning, the storm was nearly a category three storm with 110 mph sustained winds and the storm was moving to the NW at 10 mph.

Hurricane Dorian

The Air Force Reserve 53d Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (Hurricane Hunters) and NOAA Corps have been flying the storm, gathering data to perfect the model forecast for days and they are expected to continue flying the storm up until landfall.

The storm is forecast to dump a high amount of rain across Florida and into other parts of the southeast over the next week. If you have friends or family living in Florida, give them a call to make sure they understand the forecast and what the storm's impacts may be.

The storm isn't expected to cause any impacts to Texas, but we will continue to keep you updated in case things change.

