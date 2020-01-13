SAN ANTONIO — It was a foggy start to the day in South Texas and we have multiple days this week where fog is possible.

So, how does fog form and what causes it to dissipate as we move throughout the day?

Fog forms whenever we have our temperatures drop down to the dew point.

This typically occurs when we have a stable atmosphere, which means the warm air in the atmosphere is above the cooler air at the surface.

This typically happens in the morning, since the Earth is cooling down throughout the night, while the sun is down.

Once the temperature drops down to meet the dew point, fog will form. As we move throughout the day, the Sun's rays heat the Earth, despite the fog, and the Earth heats up causing air to rise from the surface to a higher point in the atmosphere, leading the fog to mix out.

As more fog mixes out, it leads to more sunlight breaking through, heating up the Earth faster and causing the fog to break up more until you have clear conditions.

Some things to remember if you are out driving in fog:

Slow down as visibility will be lower.

Turn on your headlights and don't use your brights as the fog can just reflect the light back at you.

If you are walking or riding a bike, where bright and reflective clothing to make yourself more visible.

RELATED: FORECAST: Drizzle, fog expected throughout the week

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

One person dead in southeast-side shooting, police say

MLB suspends Astros Luhnow, Hinch for a year as MLB announces harsh punishment for cheating

SAPD: Construction worker dies after northeast-side shooting