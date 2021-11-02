How Bexar County is bracing for the freezing, below-freezing weather

Crews will be monitoring bridges and low-lying areas where ice will build up first.

SAN ANTONIO — With the freezing, below-freezing temperatures expected over the next few days, the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging people to stay at home and off the streets if they do not have to be out.

Crews will be monitoring bridges and low-lying areas where ice will build up first.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal reminds people to use only safe means of heating; stoves, ovens, space heaters and others are considered potentially hazardous and should be avoided.

The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management shared following safety tips:

Keep all fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, space heaters or candles at least three feet away from anything that can burn, such as curtains, carpet, mattresses, and blankets

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters

Never use an oven to heat your home

Turn off and unplug space heaters when leaving the room or going to bed

Make sure the heater has an automatic shutoff, so if it tips over, it shuts off

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home

Do not burn paper in your fireplace

Put the fire out before you go to sleep or leave your home

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom and test monthly

Create a home fire escape plan

