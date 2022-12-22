5 things to take out of your car ahead of freeze

Most motorists across Texas are thinking about things they need in their cars ahead of the arctic blast. What about what needs to come out?

HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?

Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing for an arctic blast and a drastic drop in temperatures beginning Thursday afternoon. The strong front will deliver lows in the teens and 20s, and wind chills near zero and below.

Texans have been stocking up on water, wrapping the pipes at their homes, and covering those outdoor plants. If you’re really on the ball, you’ve checked and updated the emergency kit in your car, but do you know what you should take out of your ride before it starts to feel like the North Pole around here? Don’t worry, we made a list.

Here are some things to remove from your car in subzero temperatures, according to cars.com:

Your smartphone

Apple warns iPhone users, for example, that winter temperatures inside your car can dip below the -4 degree minimum the manufacturer recommends for storage of the devices. Below-freezing temps could shorten your battery life and cause the device to turn off — and possibly just when you need it the most.

Canned beverages

If you’re tailgating at the football game the next day, you might be like, “You can put six of b… soda in here!” But if you load your car up with canned beverages the night before, and it gets below freezing, you may find yourself missing the big game to go have your interior detailed. See, if it gets too cold, the liquid inside those cans is going to freeze and expand beyond the confines of the can, possibly even resulting in an explosion, which could be dangerous — but almost certainly sticky.

Groceries

It may be tempting to bolt into the house and warm up after getting home from the supermarket on a frigid evening. But for the same reason as canned beverages, canned foods should be taken inside immediately or you may find yourself scrubbing pork ’n’ beans or Chef Boyardee off your upholstery. Similarly, the USDA warns that eggs can freeze, as well, and that eggs with shells cracked by the cold should be discarded.

Your meds

Extreme temperatures, including cold, can cause medications to lose their effectiveness. According to the New York Times, these could include anything from insulin to “suspended medication” that must be shaken before it’s taken.

Musical instruments

According to a report in USA Today, extreme cold could throw your instruments out of tune as they contract, while wooden instruments may crack beyond repair — and let’s face it, your kid’s playing sounds bad enough as it is.

If you’re not quite up to speed or finding out in this story that a freeze is on its way, here’s what AAA recommends you keep in an emergency kit in your vehicle:

A blanket or extra coat and gloves

A phone charger

A flashlight with extra batteries

Water and snacks

First-aid supplies

You should also keep jumper cables with you. You should already have cables in your car, but it doesn’t hurt to double-check. Lastly, don’t forget to keep your gas tank at least half-full.