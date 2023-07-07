A historic heatwave is underway in Phoenix. Here's what to expect the rest of the summer

Every afternoon in July has brought temperatures of 110 or higher.

PHOENIX — The summer of 2023 was slow to start, but we’re making up for it now with unrelenting, excessive heat this July.

Every afternoon in July has brought temperatures of 110 or higher. Even our overnight lows are creeping up, staying in the 90s each night.

Excessive Heat Warning stats:

Our Excessive Heat Warning was issued on July 1 and will continue consecutively through 8 p.m. July 17.

This is the longest Excessive Heat Warning the National Weather Service Office in Phoenix has ever issued. The previous record is ten days.

Phoenix averages 18 days each summer under an Excessive Heat Warning. Under our current heat alert, we will rack up 17 days which is almost average for the year!

2020 was still the worst year for Excessive Heat Warnings, with a record of 12 warnings issued, encompassing 48 days.

110 degree stats:

When it comes to consecutive days at 110+, our current record is 18 days which dates back to the summer of 1974.

Wednesday, July 12, will mark our 13th day in a row of 110+, which puts us at the third-longest stretch we’ve ever seen.

However, these 110s are expected to linger into next week, likely putting us in the number-one spot.

We will tie the record of 18 days on Monday, July 17, and break it on Tuesday, July 18.

Phoenix averages 21 days of 110s each summer.

Tuesday, July 18, will mark our 22nd day of 110s so far this summer, which will officially put us in the “above average” category.

2020 is in the number one spot for the most 110s in summer at 53 days.

115 degree stats:

As of Tuesday, we’ve had three days at 115 or higher this summer. The longest consecutive stretch of 115s in Phoenix is six days, from June 15-20, 2021.

Our current heat wave will rival that. Daily highs at 115 or higher will begin on Thursday, July 13, and continue through Tuesday, July 18, putting us at six consecutive days, thus tying the record set back in 2021.

As of July 18, our tally of 115-degree days this summer will be at nine, putting us in the number two spot for the most 115-degree days in one year.

Lows in the 90s stats:

Phoenix averages seven mornings each summer with lows in the 90s. As of Tuesday, we’ve had two, but through July 18, we will add seven more, bringing our tally for the summer up to nine days.

To get on the top six list, we must get to 11 days. The most we’ve ever seen was back in the summer of 2020, with 28 days of lows in the 90s.

What can we expect for the rest of the summer?

Despite having a “cool” start to the summer of 2023, this record-breaking heat wave in July has brought us into the “above average” category for many heat categories in Phoenix.

El Nino doesn’t have as much of an impact on summertime weather, so our three-month outlook keeps us in an above-average temperature pattern and below-average precipitation pattern.

However, if El Nino continues into the 2023/2024 winter months, we have a good shot at receiving above-average precipitation this winter.

