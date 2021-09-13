High-water locations in Houston area due to Tropical Storm Nicholas | 225 is underwater

Keep track of high-water spots on Houston area roads.

HOUSTON — A few high-water locations are popping up across Houston due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. Areas along the coast are more impacted, with several impassable roads reported in Galveston early Tuesday.

The biggest closure right now is Highway 225 in both directions at Richey, in the Pasadena area. You can see a raw Houston TranStar video feed on this page above right now.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads through at least the morning hours. Even if roads are not covered by water, many intersections do not have signals due to the power outages.

Other closures:

FM 530 at the Navidad River bridge in Jackson County will be closed through Monday night.

Matagorda County FN 2031 (Beach Road in Matagorda) is closed due to high water

TxDOT closed SH 332 at CR 690 (Levee Rd.) heading towards Surfside.

SH 87 in Gilcrest from the 900 block east to 124 is nearly impassable, according to the Galveston County OEM.