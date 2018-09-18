Mission Concepción is one of San Antonio's architectural treasures, but the recent heavy rains are doing the old relic no favors.

The church pastor, Father David Garcia, says that chunks of plaster have been falling from the domed ceiling of the sanctuary since Friday. Garcia says that nobody has been beaned by falling debris and the parishioners were not wearing hard hats on Sunday, but they are taking the situation very seriously.

“We immediately closed the church on Friday. We had a lift in there on Saturday. We stabilized everything. We determined there was no safety issues and so we went ahead and Masses on Sunday. There were no problems,” Garcia said. “We're not exactly sure of the reasons. We think it's a combination of the extra moisture from all the rains that we've had, which always affects limestone and the limestone buildings that we have, which are the churches. And also, we have construction going on behind us, which includes some demolition of some buildings because they're going to be putting in some apartments, so possibly the vibrations from the demolition, plus the extra moisture would be the reason.”

Garcia added that the buildings, which date back to the 1700’s, appear to be invincible. But like any old home, they have issues.

"To tell you the truth, they're very fragile," Garcia said. "They look big and strong because they're stone, but the years have worn on all of them, and so we have to just be very careful."

Visitors to the venerable place are so wowed by the sense of peace here, most did not even notice the slight discoloration on the floor where chunks of plaster have been falling.

Garcia said that all limestone buildings have issues with what structural experts call “rising damp.”

"The limestone absorbs the moisture from the outside, and then the moisture migrates to the inside, and then as the moisture is released from the walls it takes the plaster with it," Garcia described.

Garcia said that after close inspection, experts said that the structure is stable for now.

“We have been able to determine everything is safe, so the Missions are open. Concepcion is open. Please come visit and help us out! Please!” Garcia implored.

Garcia noted that it takes more than $1 million per year to restore and maintain the Missions.

“We're going to have a major restoration of the dome of Concepcion next June, so we'll have scaffolding in the church probably for several months as we do that, both interior and exterior,” Garcia said.

There will be fundraising gala on October 30 on the grounds at Mission San Jose, but Garcia said that anyone who wants to help need not wait that long. Garcia said the need to support the work never stops.

“We have to generate the funds to keep that going, otherwise these treasures will deteriorate and they can fall. I mean, I'm not saying that they will, but they have fallen in the past and we just have to keep up with them constantly,” Garcia said.

For more information about the San Antonio missions, visit the official website here.

© 2018 KENS