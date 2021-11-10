Heavy rain moves in mid-week for South Texas

Parts of South Texas may get more than four inches of rain, which could lead to flooding.

SAN ANTONIO — Early Monday morning brought heavy rain through South Texas ahead of cooler and drier conditions, which settled in for the rest of the day.

While Monday has brought beautiful weather, Tuesday through Thursday is forecast to bring increased chances for rain.

Moisture will be surging back in across the region Monday night and into Tuesday morning as the wind picks up out of the south, pumping more moisture in from over the Gulf of Mexico.

This will make for more humid conditions across the region from Tuesday through Friday morning.

On Wednesday, a tropical cyclone in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Pamela, is forecast to make landfall in western Mexico.

The cyclone will collapse as it moves inland to Mexico, sending the remnants of Pamela and deep moisture over South Texas for Wednesday night into Thursday.

While the cyclone is moving inland, an upper-level trough of low pressure will be moving across the United States and is forecast to help spark rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday.

The trough of low pressure and remnants of Pamela will work together to cause heavy rain across South Texas.

Past instances of atmospheric setups like what we have mid-week have led to flash flooding and everyone should pay close attention to the forecast and river levels through mid-week because of possible rainfall totals.

KENS 5 meteorologists believe one to four inches of rain could fall for much of the region with some spots in the Hill Country picking up possibly four to six inches of rain in around a 72-hour period.