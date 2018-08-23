SAN ANTONIO - A Heat Advisory is expected to go into effect Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures reaching 100 to 106 degrees across much of South Central Texas.

KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles said the San Antonio metro area could reach a high of 102 degrees. However, temperatures will cool off slightly by Friday and reach the high 90s by early next week.

He also said San Antonio could see a heat index of 105 degrees Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will be in effect from 1-7 p.m. along and east of U.S. 281. The northern Hill Country is the exception, with temperatures expected to hit the upper 90s.

NWS describes this as "dangerous heat" in the afternoon and early evening. Prolonged exposure could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even a heat stroke.

"Regardless of whether or not you are in an advisory it will be hot across all of South Central Texas today and proper precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke should be taken if you work or spend time outside. Mostly light winds in some areas could exacerbate the effects of the heat [Thursday]," NWS said in a statement.

