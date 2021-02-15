TxDOT: Harbor Bridge to shut down due to inclement weather

TxDOT and city officials were monitoring the bridge all day due to the inclement weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will shut down the harbor bridge this evening due to the winter weather in the Coastal Bend and across Texas.

Rick Dailey with TxDOT says it will take some time to put barricades in place.

The Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Corpus Christi have been monitoring the bridge all day.



As of 5:00 p.m. the city activated the emergency operations center to keep an eye on things due to the inclement weather.

