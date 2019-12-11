SAN ANTONIO — After Monday’s cold front, our temperatures fell rapidly. Many areas by Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. were 35 to 45 degrees colder than what temperatures were at on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

After the cold front moved through, we were left with some lingering precipitation that switched over to sleet and freezing rain for some spots. The frozen precipitation led to some issues for parts of the Hill Country where some bridges and roadways were left with pockets of ice on the road.

While ice wasn't as much of an issue on roadways in the San Antonio area, it was covering some cars and elevated surfaces Tuesday morning.

Strong wind behind the cold front led to power outage issues around San Antonio as gusts reached above 45 mph at times.

Temperatures were below freezing for much of the region to start off Tuesday morning and as we move into the afternoon we won’t see our temperatures recover much. Temperatures will only rise into the 40s Tuesday afternoon, but thankfully, we are expecting to see a bit of sunshine in some areas.

For Tuesday night, our temperatures will fall to the 20s and 30s with the wind calming to around 5 to 10 mph under a mostly clear sky.

With temperatures falling so low it will be important to protect plants, pets and people. Pipes should also be protected for those in the Hill Country as temperatures falling below freezing for so long in their region could lead to pipe bursts.

To protect plants, make sure you bring them indoors or cover them. To keep pets safe, make sure you bring them inside or give them a way they can stay warm overnight. It will also be important to make sure they have a water source that isn’t frozen over. Also, make sure livestock has a way to drink water, by breaking up the ice that may form in their water tanks.

Protect people during the freezing temperatures by checking on loved ones. Many people may have tried to turn on their heaters for the first time this season within the last 24 hours and may have found that their heater is out. Make sure people have a way to stay warm with the cold conditions and also check on the homeless to make sure they have a way to avoid the cold. Bexar County has many shelters the homeless can go to if they need help.

For those in the Hill Country, protect pipes by covering outside faucets, let water drip in your sinks and open cupboards under sinks to allow warm air from the home to surround the pipes.

