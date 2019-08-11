SAN ANTONIO — It has been a chilly Friday across South Texas after a cold front passed through the area, but even colder temperatures are expected to move in by next Tuesday.

The big swing of cold air next week will come after we have a bit of a warm-up over the weekend and into Monday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for highs.

By Monday, rain chances return to the forecast as our cold front approaches. After the cold front passes through, we will be left with lows in the 20s to 30s and highs in the 40s to 50s across the region. Some rain is expected to fall as temperatures are falling, but any type of frozen precipitation is very unlikely and no impacts are expected other than wet roadways.

Temperatures will fall below freezing throughout the Texas Hill Country. Very northern portions of Bexar County could also see freezing conditions.

Frigid conditions are forecast for South Texas next week.

Andrew Wilson

The wind chills for Tuesday morning will be even lower. It will feel more like it is in the 20s when the kids head out to the bus stop in the morning for Bexar County. Parts of the Texas Hill Country will feel more like they are in the teens.

Frigid conditions are forecast for South Texas next week.

Andrew Wilson

Thankfully, we won't be too cold for long, with temperatures back in the 60s by the end of next week.

Frigid conditions are forecast for South Texas next week.

Andrew Wilson

RELATED:

Chilly, wet and windy this morning| First Alert Forecast

One front after another: Strongest cold front of the season arrives next week

For the next 8 to 14 days, it looks like we will be keeping with below-average temperatures for this time of year.

Frigid conditions are forecast for South Texas next week.

Andrew Wilson

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

SA Spurs will host exclusive Tony Parker auction, proceeds will benefit military servicemembers and veterans

H-E-B unveils new beauty department

Greatest hits of Selena concert announced