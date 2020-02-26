SAN ANTONIO — We will get a real taste of winter Wednesday night as temperatures fall below freezing across south Texas. We expect an overnight low of 31 degrees for San Antonio, but a forecast wind chill of 29 degrees by sunrise on Thursday. Bundle up!

Evening Forecast

KENS

Tonight will be the coldest night for several weeks, and the last freeze in San Antonio was Feb. 6.

The good news is it will not be as windy as last night. We will keep a northwest wind at 3 to 10 mph tonight.

Protect sensitive vegetation and keep outdoor pets in mind. Make sure outdoor pets have a warm place to stay.

There is a freeze warning in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday for La Salle, McMullen, Live Oak, Goliad, Victoria, and Bee Counties.

Freeze Warning in effect Thursday morning

KENS

By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will climb back into the upper-50s to low-60s under a sunny sky.

High Temperatures Thursday

KENS

The warming trend will continue into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

KENS

