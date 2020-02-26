SAN ANTONIO — We will get a real taste of winter Wednesday night as temperatures fall below freezing across south Texas. We expect an overnight low of 31 degrees for San Antonio, but a forecast wind chill of 29 degrees by sunrise on Thursday. Bundle up!
Tonight will be the coldest night for several weeks, and the last freeze in San Antonio was Feb. 6.
The good news is it will not be as windy as last night. We will keep a northwest wind at 3 to 10 mph tonight.
Protect sensitive vegetation and keep outdoor pets in mind. Make sure outdoor pets have a warm place to stay.
RELATED:
Cedar season coming to an end | WEATHER MINDS
Windy and cool on Wednesday | FORECAST
How does the jet stream work? | Weather Minds
There is a freeze warning in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday for La Salle, McMullen, Live Oak, Goliad, Victoria, and Bee Counties.
By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will climb back into the upper-50s to low-60s under a sunny sky.
The warming trend will continue into the weekend.
Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.
WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Neighbors nervous after 8-year-old-boy shot
Do you know this man? SAPD asking for help to identify suspect