Freeze Warning expected Monday night into Tuesday morning

SAN ANTONIO — The first widespread freeze of the season is expected to happen Monday night.

The Freeze Warning will include all of South Texas between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

We're right on time, since the average first freeze is November 30. Make sure to protect sensitive vegetation, pipes and pets!

With the chilly conditions expected overnight, the Bexar County Fire Marshal advises using only "safe means of heating." They advise to not use stoves, ovens and other potentially dangerous sources.

“As colder weather arrives, we begin to see an increase of home fires,” stated Bexar County Fire Marshal, Chris Lopez. “Too many times we’ve seen cases in which residents have used their stove or other sources for heat inside their home to stay warm and then the fire quickly spreads to the rest of the house. We’re asking everyone to please use caution and properly heating their home.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following safety tips:

Keep all fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, space heaters or candles at least three feet away from anything that can burn, such as curtains, carpet, mattresses, and blankets.

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters

Never use an oven to heat your home

Turn off and unplug space heaters when leaving the room or going to bed

Make sure the heater has an automatic shutoff, so if it tips over, it shuts off

Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected each year by a professional

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Do not burn paper in your fireplace

Put the fire out before you go to sleep or leave your home

Have your furnace inspected each year

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom and test monthly

Create a home fire escape plan

CPS Energy also has some cold weather safety tips for when the temperatures drop. Click here for that information.

