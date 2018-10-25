SAN ANTONIO — Record-breaking cold temperatures hit Wednesday morning. Tuesday night, before midnight the temperature was 28° breaking the record low for the 13th.

The old record low for the 13th was set in 1907. The low this morning at the airport was 27° breaking the record of 28° set in 1916, according to Meteorologist Paul Mireles.

After the cold start it will be cool with a high of 55° under sunny skies. Skies will be clear for the next several days, but rain will return

Sunday into the beginning of next week. Thanksgiving should be mild with temps in the 50’s and 60’s under partly cloudy skies.

