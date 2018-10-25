SAN ANTONIO — A few flurries were reported early Tuesday morning. The rest of the day, clouds will move away and the sun will come out, according to Meteorologist Paul Mireles.

A widespread freeze can be expected Wednesday morning. A freeze warning is in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for most of the area.

A freeze warning means that areas in the freeze warning will experience temperatures below 32° for the first time this season.

Paul is expecting a hard freeze Wednesday morning with a low of 27° in the city. He warns to not forget the plants, pets, pipes and elderly people.

GET THE UPDATED KENS 5 FIRST ALERT FORECAST ON THE GO... DOWNLOAD THE FREE KENS 5 APP NOW >>>

© 2018 KENS