SAN ANTONIO — Freezing temperatures are headed to the San Antonio area.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for Monday night at 8 p.m. in Bexar County. It will be in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
This will send our temps downward beginning Monday afternoon, along with windy conditions. Monday will be cloudy, cold, and damp with temps dropping from the 50s in the afternoon.
With 20-25 mph winds, we could see wind chills in the 20s here in the city on Wednesday morning.
Remember to protect the 4 P's: pets, plants, pipes and people.
This will be our first freeze of the season, and it comes a bit early. The good news is that the weather will be perfectly dry by Monday night, so there is no threat for any frozen precipitation.
