SAN ANTONIO — A Freeze Warning is in place once again starting Tuesday night at 8 pm through 9 am Wednesday as the coldest temperatures of the season settle in Wednesday morning.

KENS 5's Bill Taylor is forecasting 27-degree temperatures in San Antonio, which means 19-20 degrees is possible across the Hill Country.

Unlike Tuesday's isolated flurries, no precipitation is expected through the night into Wednesday morning.

A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon as mercury rebounds with such dry air in place. Taylor is expecting mid-50s temperatures tomorrow afternoon and mid-60s by Thursday afternoon.

Mornings will remain cold, with freezing temperatures in the Hill Country the rest of the week.

The San Antonio area's next chance of rain is Sunday.

© 2018 KENS