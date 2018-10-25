A chilly and breezy evening under the Friday Night Lights could lead to plunging temperatures next week, giving San Antonio its first freeze of the season.

According to KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist, Bill Taylor, we can expect north winds to keep a good chill on temperatures, which are about 20-degrees below average Friday.

Despite the overcast skies, no rain is expected in the Alamo City Friday or Saturday, but showers were expected to return on Veteran’s Day Sunday.

Monday is expected to be fairly miserable said Taylor, with temperatures expected to be in the 40s all day, high winds and a 70% chance of rain.

And with plunging temperatures, comes our risk of a freeze. KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman has the details on what to expect with that.

Check out the video below for more information.

